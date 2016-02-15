Wee Choco Brand and Pack Design

Wee ChoCo is a community interest company making hand-crafted chocolate products with a difference. They contribute to the local community by running chocolate making courses for people of all abilities and ages, often helping people with learning difficulties gain valuable work experience. The day long courses are enjoyed by school groups, summer schemes, women's groups, birthday parties, hen parties and family gatherings, all leaving with their own hand-made chocolate. All profits made go to supporting people with learning difficulties and autism in the local community.

With name and production in place, Wee ChoCo approached us to design a suite of packaging for the launch of their very first chocolate bar range. With the giving, fun nature of their company, and their expanding product range in mind, we set about creating designs that achieved standout on shelf while also being flexible enough to work for additions to the range. We created a graphic treatment that was very simply led by the ingredients of the chocolate, and was strong enough to be used off pack, across various uses and scales.

