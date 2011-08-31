Huard Olivier

Gamestory

Gamestory pixelart pixel
Here is a small part of the visuel i made for the french exposition in paris "Game Story"
Full version here : http://www.olivierhuard.com/pixelart/gamestory.png

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
