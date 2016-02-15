Horse Study - Body Attached

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I've attached the body of the horse. This turned out to be tricky one to get right, I ended up having to animate the path of the shape frame by frame for the entire walk cycle. I'm pretty happy with the way it moves with the up and down movements of the legs, it's very flexible.
On reflection, now that it has all come together I feel my back legs are out of proportion. I will redraw and animate these legs before continuing with the rest of the development.
This will be a continued study until I have a fully animated horse, keep an eye out for the progression.
