Card With Love

Card With Love isometric girl man teddy love ux ui illustration mood card valentine
Hi there! Love is in the air especially a lot this month. And I created little illustration for st.Valentine's day.

Follow Yalantis Team for more love and great shots :)

From Yalantis with ♥

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
