Marie-Laure Penafiel

Good Day #3

Marie-Laure Penafiel
Marie-Laure Penafiel
  • Save
Good Day #3 space jet cloud star light moon rocket planet flat vector illustration design
Download color palette

Icons recently made for an internal site for a french company named Groupe Up.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Marie-Laure Penafiel
Marie-Laure Penafiel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Marie-Laure Penafiel

View profile
    • Like