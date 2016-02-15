Ricardo Osório Santos

Milan city fact

Ricardo Osório Santos
Ricardo Osório Santos
  • Save
Milan city fact modern heremaps nokia clean characterdesign vector branding illustration
Download color palette

The fashion houses of Armani, Versace, Prada, Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana are all based in Milan.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Ricardo Osório Santos
Ricardo Osório Santos

More by Ricardo Osório Santos

View profile
    • Like