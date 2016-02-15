Nikita Prilepskiy (Nick Parker)

Nick Parker Daily UI #15

mobile goal blue colors dark application iphone ios goals app daily ui
Hi, players!
I got back from weekend. So here is my shot for 15th day - simple goals app.

Enjoy and press "L")

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
