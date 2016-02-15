-

Nomad – Home coming

-
-
  • Save
Nomad – Home coming digital painting art nomad. concept
Download color palette

Hey there.

Today I wanted to give you an insight into "what i've learned instead of sharing something on dribbble"

I invested much time to get better in concept art and digital painting.
I hope you like it. It's my first work in this direction.
Press "L" to make me happy <3

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
-
-

More by -

View profile
    • Like