Lemniscate Cross

Lemniscate Cross mosaic infinite logo cross
While I was creating a mark for a client, I noticed an opportunity to shade the stroke so that it resembled an infinite line or ribbon. Although it wasn't what the client wanted, I had some fun.

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
