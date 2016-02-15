Good for Sale
Alex Broekhuizen

Elite Warrior Spartan Logo

Alex Broekhuizen
Alex Broekhuizen
  • Save
Elite Warrior Spartan Logo warrior template logo vector crest helmet spartan

Elite Warrior Logo Template

Price
$25
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Elite Warrior Logo Template
Download color palette

Elite Warrior Logo Template

Price
$25
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Elite Warrior Logo Template

I made this logo about a year ago for my GraphicRiver portfolio but it got rejected by the reviewer. Last week i uploaded it to my Creative market profile and it already sold 3 times :) Glad it got some new owners!

Full preview and download at the link below. Hit L if you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Alex Broekhuizen
Alex Broekhuizen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alex Broekhuizen

View profile
    • Like