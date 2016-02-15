🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/vintage-floral-swirl-wedding-invitation-card/14835815
Presenting to you the Vintage Floral Swirl Wedding Invitation Card. With it’s unique “classique” design, this is your best choice when choosing a wedding invitation card. Check out the features and specifications below.
Features & Specifications:
2 PSD Files Included – Front & Back (Double Sided)
Size – 5×7 inches
Print Ready – 300 DPI, CMYK, Bleeds Included
Isolated Design Elements – 100% Editable
Organised & Well Grouped Layers
Help File included