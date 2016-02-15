premadepixels.com

Vintage Floral Swirl Wedding Invitation Card

Vintage Floral Swirl Wedding Invitation Card wedding invitations save the date marriage invites marriage just married invite i do flowers floral invitation classic wedding card chalkboard invitation black vintage
Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/vintage-floral-swirl-wedding-invitation-card/14835815

Presenting to you the Vintage Floral Swirl Wedding Invitation Card. With it’s unique “classique” design, this is your best choice when choosing a wedding invitation card. Check out the features and specifications below.

Features & Specifications:

2 PSD Files Included – Front & Back (Double Sided)
Size – 5×7 inches
Print Ready – 300 DPI, CMYK, Bleeds Included
Isolated Design Elements – 100% Editable
Organised & Well Grouped Layers
Help File included

