Vans Classic — Product Page

Vans Classic — Product Page sneakers shoes vans prototype principle light dark commerce design animation ui concept
Hello guys,

Just a product page i’ve made with Principle App.
All interactions are based on color switching between Vans Classic models. A dark and a light mode of Vans Sk8-hi.

Hope you like it !

Project alson on Behance

