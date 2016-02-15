Chelsea Lewis

Cheap Thrills

Chelsea Lewis
Chelsea Lewis
  • Save
Cheap Thrills wip after effects kinetic type cheap thrills illustrator typography lyrics sia
Download color palette

WIP

Midnight is probably not the best time to learn how to use After Effects.

Sia lyrics to Cheap Thrills set to the song. After Effects and Illustrator CC.

Chelsea Lewis
Chelsea Lewis

More by Chelsea Lewis

View profile
    • Like