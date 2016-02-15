Great Experience!

Hey!

You, as an icon designer, should not forget that nine times out of ten the icons you create are going to be used in some context rather then on their own. It could be an app, a website, a flyer, a book, a sign at the airport, etc. This means, the icon will make a huge contribution to the overall user experience. And great user experience is something you don’t want to underestimate. So, that being said: What should you keep in mind when designing icons to assure great user experience?



8 Tips For Creating Icons For Great User Experience

