Alessandro Risso

Pitty Instagram & Footer

Alessandro Risso
Alessandro Risso
  • Save
Pitty Instagram & Footer web design web magazine fashion
Download color palette

This is a section of the Pitty Fashion web magazine with Instagram Module and Footer. Much care was taken with only three color palettes to grayscale, to give due weight to the design. Clearly, even with an accurate typography, credible for the sector.

Hope you like it!
Press L if you like it, share the Love ;)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Alessandro Risso
Alessandro Risso

More by Alessandro Risso

View profile
    • Like