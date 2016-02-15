Tab transition prototype

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is a first pass at how the transition between the two main tabs should work. We’re going to launch with a view on your bank balances and the transactions within them.
You can play with the Framer project here: http://share.framerjs.com/gexg3n8s8r27/
If you’d like to join the beta mailing list, you can sign up through this Twitter Card.
[I’m 188/288 into my year of shots.]