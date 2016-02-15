Michael Norris

Lugg Valentine

Michael Norris
Michael Norris
Hire Me
  • Save
Lugg Valentine app valentine illustration california san francisco lugg
Download color palette

An illustration I did for this past Valentine's Day for Lugg.
http://lugg.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Michael Norris
Michael Norris
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Norris

View profile
    • Like