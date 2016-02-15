CreartDesign

Rigged Character Animation Practice

Rigged Character Animation Practice ae cartoon duik rigging animation explainer rigged mockup character after effects rig
Rigged character jump with control points based on DUIK rigging plugin. Character animation with this control points is really fun guys!

This jump was created for my personal project, RIGMO - Rigged Character Animations for After Effects.
Here you can find more animations:

RIGMO

