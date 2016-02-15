Ming-yue Sun

"Intelligent Concierge" Logo Design

Ming-yue Sun
Ming-yue Sun
  • Save
"Intelligent Concierge" Logo Design branding design logo design
Download color palette

"Intelligent Concierge" is a package management service for high-end neighborhood. The logo is inspired by package box and suit tie.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Ming-yue Sun
Ming-yue Sun

More by Ming-yue Sun

View profile
    • Like