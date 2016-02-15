Ronen Lahat

Illustration for Kol Israel

Illustration for Kol Israel
Kol Israel, January 29th
Illustration for an opinion article with a parable about a weatherman who can change the weather with his remote control or something.
Credits to FreePik for some of the vectors used.

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
