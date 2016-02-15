Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tony Babel

BB-TRUMP

Tony Babel
Tony Babel
Hire Me
  • Save
BB-TRUMP gif bb8 trump donald trump star wars walk cycle animation 2d
Download color palette

Trump won the comments in the last round, who's next? :D

Follow me on:
instagram | behance | site

Bb cat dribbble still 2x
Rebound of
BB-CAT
By Tony Babel
View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Tony Babel
Tony Babel
Multidisciplinary Designer, Animator & Illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Tony Babel

View profile
    • Like