1. Hi! This is Burger.

screenshake ryan putnam texture operator food burger art illustration
My take on Ryan's textured Burger Icon made for Operator. Couldn't get the damn corners rounded the right way though.

twitterscreenshake.co

Rebound of
Operator Illos 03
By Ryan Putnam
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
