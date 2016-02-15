Supah

Landing Page - DailyUI #003

Landing Page - DailyUI #003 gif animated crossfit gradient title landing page dailyui codepen
I spent last sunday to code some #dailyui. No photoshop, just code :)
You can grab it from my codepen http://codepen.io/supah/pen/LGqdZQ

Comment if you want to see the video. Enjoy.

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
