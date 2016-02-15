Rebecca Kelt

Where Y'at 3/4

Rebecca Kelt
Rebecca Kelt
  • Save
Where Y'at 3/4 illustration typography
Download color palette

Working on my typography skillz :) I'm doing a series of sayings I was exposed to growing up in New Orleans.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Rebecca Kelt
Rebecca Kelt

More by Rebecca Kelt

View profile
    • Like