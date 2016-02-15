Start your project in style!

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Excited to share the re-imagined way designers create the prototype on CanvasFlip. A classy pop-up of "prototype name" and "select device", on an overlay.
Show us your love, just press L!
Stay tuned to this space for more updates on the upcoming new UI of CanvasFlip. Let us know if would love to start working with the new CanvasFlip look! Really excited to hear about feedback on these designs!
Did you know, CanvasFlip allows you to view prototypes from any device, BUT later you can see how many of them actually viewed the prototype from targeting device.
Have a look at our other cool designs as well - https://dribbble.com/shots/2521590-The-new-look-of-the-CanvasFlip-UI
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CanvasFlip is an intuitive prototyping and powerful user research platform
Not signed up on CanvasFlip yet??
Sign up NOW, its FREE! - http://www.canvasflip.com
Download, our Android app http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.escort.canvasflip.canvasapp
or, iPhone App https://itunes.apple.com/cv/app/canvasflip/id1071777540?mt=8