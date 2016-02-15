TheHungryJPEG.com

Free ATViCE Display Font

ATViCE is an all-caps, medium contrast display font that will work great in posters and for headlines. Its vertical shapes combine eloquence and elegance, giving this font a certain flavor of the olden times.

As you are used to, this freebie comes with a commercial license, giving you the right to use it in numerous personal and commercial projects!

Get the free font: http://bit.ly/1Lp5euC

