Free ATViCE Display Font

ATViCE is an all-caps, medium contrast display font that will work great in posters and for headlines. Its vertical shapes combine eloquence and elegance, giving this font a certain flavor of the olden times.
As you are used to, this freebie comes with a commercial license, giving you the right to use it in numerous personal and commercial projects!
Get the free font: http://bit.ly/1Lp5euC