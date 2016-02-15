CanvasFlip

This is how you will add your mockups to CanvasFlip!!

canvasflip user research ui revamp prototyping
Drag a drop multiple screens from your file system. Or, get your screens from Google Drive / DropBox. Making the uploading process more stylish and trendy for you to work!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on the upcoming new UI of CanvasFlip. Let us know if these designs make your work more interesting and easy!
CanvasFlip is an intuitive prototyping and powerful user research platform.

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
