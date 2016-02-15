dokMixer

Pen icon for a new app

dokMixer
dokMixer
  • Save
Pen icon for a new app app pen 3d icon
Download color palette

Hi guys, these are just colors variations from previous images. Some insights on the pens colours, or the background colours ? Objective is to have one background color for the navigation bar + CTA and stuff.
Thanks for your feedbacks !

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
dokMixer
dokMixer

More by dokMixer

View profile
    • Like