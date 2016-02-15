Finding Design Logo

Kicking of my Finding.design project. Read the full story on Medium: https://goo.gl/WovzcN

In short it is an initiative to find an answer to a simple question (pun intended), What is Indian Design? Here if I say Design then it is about the Visual/Graphic Design. For this, I would be traveling across India to experience art/ crafts and design which have been practiced out of the Design studios for centuries and still couldn’t make their way into Design domain in any way.