Finding Design Logo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Kicking of my Finding.design project. Read the full story on Medium: https://goo.gl/WovzcN
In short it is an initiative to find an answer to a simple question (pun intended), What is Indian Design? Here if I say Design then it is about the Visual/Graphic Design. For this, I would be traveling across India to experience art/ crafts and design which have been practiced out of the Design studios for centuries and still couldn’t make their way into Design domain in any way.