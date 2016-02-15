Niteesh Yadav

Finding Design Logo

Niteesh Yadav
Niteesh Yadav
  • Save
Finding Design Logo identity crafts art finding design logo travel project indian design
Download color palette

Kicking of my Finding.design project. Read the full story on Medium: https://goo.gl/WovzcN
In short it is an initiative to find an answer to a simple question (pun intended), What is Indian Design? Here if I say Design then it is about the Visual/Graphic Design. For this, I would be traveling across India to experience art/ crafts and design which have been practiced out of the Design studios for centuries and still couldn’t make their way into Design domain in any way.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Niteesh Yadav
Niteesh Yadav

More by Niteesh Yadav

View profile
    • Like