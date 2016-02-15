Pen icon for a new app

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey guys, working on an icon for a personal project, still not sure about the background color and the pencil's color. I want a strong color to use later on the app design, in navigation and CTA buttons… but not quite sure if i should aim for something lighter, like paper or something. I added more pencil color variation as other shots. Feel free to give me some insights !
Mat