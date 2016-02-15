dokMixer

Pen icon for a new app

Pen icon for a new app 3d skeumorphism app icon pen
Hey guys, working on an icon for a personal project, still not sure about the background color and the pencil's color. I want a strong color to use later on the app design, in navigation and CTA buttons… but not quite sure if i should aim for something lighter, like paper or something. I added more pencil color variation as other shots. Feel free to give me some insights !
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
