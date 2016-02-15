🌀Udara🌀

Parle Impex Logo

🌀Udara🌀
🌀Udara🌀
  • Save
Parle Impex Logo typography whitespace logo
Download color palette

I love doing more practices on using white/negative space. So here I have used the negative space to create letter 'M'.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
🌀Udara🌀
🌀Udara🌀

More by 🌀Udara🌀

View profile
    • Like