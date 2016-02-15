1839mag.com

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
It's been a minute since I posted a shot. The last time I did, it was the identity for a pilot project I signed on to creative direct. 1839 is a Pittsburgh-based magazine that takes a nuanced look at the intersection of race, politics, the arts, community and culture in the Steel City and beyond.
I'm really proud of my work on this one as a designer/developer and a photographer as well. The response here in The 'Burgh has been overwhelmingly supportive. The Carnegie Museum of Art, Mayor Bill Peduto, Ace Hotel, and a hell of a lot of brilliant artists and writers have all co-signed what we're doing--providing a space for Black Pittsburghers to testify, shine, and opine.
Project deets here: supremeclientele.co/1839mag