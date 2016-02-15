Daily UI Challenge #6 User Profile

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Didnt really have a clear idea what type of app this profile would use so it's a bit all over the place :(
Going to start a blog soon for explanations on why I made certain decisions on these designs
For the photo (and some other photos), I took them and you can see them at my Flickr page:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/125244042@N08/