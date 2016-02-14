𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶

Xander

𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶
𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶
  • Save
Xander typeface font branding lockup typography lettering
Download color palette

I finally decided to release one of the typefaces I've been working on...y'all check it out and let me know what you think, Here

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶
𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶

More by 𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶

View profile
    • Like