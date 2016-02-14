Aleksander Skjoelsvik

iOS Basic Calculator App Design

sketch calculator minimalistic simplistic simple ios app design app
Quick mockup of a basic handheld calculator application for iOS. Heavy emphasis on clarity, overview, and ease of use.

Source code of functioning app available here: https://github.com/alekplay/zappulator

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
