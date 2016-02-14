Courtney Caldwell

Babe Specimen

I've always been fascinated by American Folklore, especially Paul Bunyan. The story, the artwork, the characters, it really resonates with me creatively. This weekend, I made a typeface inspired by these tales, naming it after my favorite blue ox, Babe.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
