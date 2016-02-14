Lily Kao

Sushi Bar

Lily Kao
Lily Kao
  • Save
Sushi Bar japan food sashimi sushi vector icon stamp postage daily postage
Download color palette

Daily Postage 044
(Late Post) Found a hidden gem in downtown Toronto last night! It's a small authentic sushi bar called Japango. I'm still drooling over the photos...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Lily Kao
Lily Kao

More by Lily Kao

View profile
    • Like