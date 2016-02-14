Breton Brander

Hello Jello

Hello Jello colorado cell animation liquid jello animation gif motion graphic portfolio motion graphic design gif animation after effects
Playing with the "warp" feature in Motion. If you use After Effects, you need this plugin.
www.mtmograph.com/motion

Thanks @Matt Jylkka for making my life 10x easier.

