young jumpers [gif]

young jumpers [gif] fence white black young jump cel gif animation character 2d
One of my shots on Golden Wolf's collaborative music video for Zedd's Papercut

There are also more shots and breakdowns here: http://www.henriquebarone.com/zedd

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
