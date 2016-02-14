Vidya

Paisley A

Paisley A a letters paisley
For a wedding logo, where the central design theme was paisley, I was experimenting with creating paisley letters for the bridge and groom's names. Didn't end up getting used, but still fun to look at.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
