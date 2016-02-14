Tracy Niven

A & T

Tracy Niven
Tracy Niven
  • Save
A & T after effects trim paths letters script hand lettering monogram t a
Download color palette

My partner is away for Valentine's Day, so I thought I'd make this little monogram of our initials and refresh some skills in After Effects - 2 birds, 1 stone!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Tracy Niven
Tracy Niven

More by Tracy Niven

View profile
    • Like