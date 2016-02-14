Mantas Bačiuška

Colorful Sneakers

This is my personal project where I recreated the best 20 sneakers design of all time in colorful illustrations and swift motion.

You can view full animation in HD here: https://vimeo.com/155330725
Or you can view all illustrations from animation here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/34013572/Colorful-Sneakers-Collection

Instagram | Facebook | Behance

Colorful Sneakers Title
