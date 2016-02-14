🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Missing Bulb (my design studio) made a website for Craft Coffee Revolution—a well-known coffeeshop in the Philippines—in early 2015. It was created based on one single idea—Experiencing coffee again.
The website has been quietly launched for sometime already but I’ve never had the time to put it into our portfolio. So finally, here it is on Behance!
Check the site out at http://craftcoffee.ph
Also, The Missing Bulb has got a new team page on Behance This is where future projects will be posted. Follow us!