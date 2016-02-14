Fabio Muniz

Silvva, Animated Onboarding on Android

Silvva, Animated Onboarding on Android onboarding animation ixd motion delivery food app mobile ux ui android
Silvva is a Kuwaiti Food Delivery startup. This shot is from its onboarding flow on Android.

Illustrations by the incredible @Chris Fernandez.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
