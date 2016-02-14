George Coghill

"Bigfoot Army" Embroidered Patch

"Bigfoot Army" Embroidered Patch patch army military embroidered patch paranormal cryptid bigfoot
The final embroidered patch for the Bigfoot Army design. Be sure to check out the Nessie Navy and Alien Air Force patches too.
https://monsterologist.com/collections/cryptid-command/products/bigfoot-army-embroidered-patch

Rebound of
"Bigfoot Army: Cryptid Command" Embroidered Patch Design
