David Lowdermilk

Virtual set for chroma key

David Lowdermilk
David Lowdermilk
  • Save
Virtual set for chroma key c4d 3d design key chroma set virtual
Download color palette

Virtual set built in 3dsmax, rendered with Vray. Background for talent over blue-screen.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
David Lowdermilk
David Lowdermilk

More by David Lowdermilk

View profile
    • Like