St. Pete Grand Prix - Animated News Open

St. Pete Grand Prix - Animated News Open c4d design motion racing prix grand indycar
Indycar modeled in Cinema 4d as well as track, fence, environment. Animated 3 second open for broadcast news.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
