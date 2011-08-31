Asher

Real Estate

Icon for a real estate company.The door and window makes "i" which is the first later of company's name.

I am happy with the icon but the client doesn't like paper sketch idea.I am going to remove it anyway.Hope you like it :)

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
