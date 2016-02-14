Raji Purcell

UI 5 - Music Player

UI 5 - Music Player sketch dark 100 days of ui interface music music player ui
Here's a mobile music player concept. I use the Spotify app a lot when I drive and the buttons are pretty cumbersome to hit because they are so low on the screen. I kept that in mind while designing this.

Rebound of
Day 005 - Music Player
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
