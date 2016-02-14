Adit Saputra

1st shot! - Cyanide Typeface Design

Adit Saputra
Adit Saputra
  • Save
1st shot! - Cyanide Typeface Design geometrical typeface editorial design graphic design modern typeface typography font
Download color palette

as my 1st shot here on Dribbble, I choose this typeface design, please let me know what you guys thinking about this typeface design.

Adit Saputra
Adit Saputra

More by Adit Saputra

View profile
    • Like